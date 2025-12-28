“Constitution Allows Faith, Not Forced Conversions,” Says Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia’s comments on religious conversion and the Bajrang Dal, made after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Nalbari, have sparked debate amid heightened communal sensitivity following the alleged vandalism of Christmas decorations at St Mary’s School.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said the Indian Constitution guarantees the freedom to practise and celebrate all religions, and that every community has the right to observe its religious festivals. However, he strongly opposed religious conversions, particularly those allegedly carried out under the pretext of social service or helping the poor.

He asserted that humanitarian work should not be linked to conversion and appealed to people to adhere to their own religious and cultural traditions, including Sanatan Dharma.

Saikia also defended the Bajrang Dal, stating that the organisation works in the national interest and functions within the constitutional framework. He added that any group or individual found violating the law would face legal action, but maintained that, to his understanding, the Bajrang Dal remains committed to the nation.

The remarks have drawn mixed reactions. Some responses, including from the Assam Christian Forum (ACF), expressed concern that Saikia’s statements appeared to contextualise or downplay the seriousness of the vandalism incident. The forum warned that linking a criminal act to broader religious narratives could risk escalating communal tensions and diverting focus from maintaining law and order.

Other accounts of Saikia’s comments focused more on the political dimension, including his remarks on the BJP’s alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which he described as stable and free of any seat-sharing disputes.

