Congress Leader Files FIR Against PM Modi for Traffic Woes During Guwahati Roadshow

Ramen Kumar Sharma, the Vice President (Admn) of the Guwahati City District Congress Committee, has taken a decisive step by filing a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the harrowing ordeal faced by citizens during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on April 16, 2024.
In his complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Bhangagarh Police Station, Guwahati, Sharma elucidated the distressing impact of barricades and traffic restrictions imposed during the Prime Minister's visit. He underscored the excessive disruptions inflicted upon residents, resulting in prolonged traffic jams and impassable routes.
Highlighting the severity of the situation, Sharma recounted the tragic incident involving an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient. Despite the urgent need for medical attention, the ambulance was thwarted by the chaotic traffic, leading to a detrimental delay in reaching the hospital, potentially endangering the patient's life.
Sharma further emphasized the violation of rules established by Assam's Chief Minister in January 2024, which prioritized public welfare over political events. He asserted that both Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narendra Modi, as organizers of the rally, should be held accountable for disregarding these regulations.
Moreover, Sharma challenged the characterization of the visit as an official one, asserting that it was primarily for political campaigning purposes. He urged authorities to promptly address the grievances of the affected citizens and to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.
In light of these developments, Sharma called upon the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and to take appropriate action, including the arrest of Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narendra Modi. He urged for the registration of the FIR and the initiation of measures to rectify the issues raised in his complaint.