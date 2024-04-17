What Guarantees PM Modi Promised at Nalbari Election Rally?

In a confluence of religious fervor and political discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Ram Navami rituals in Assam's Nalbari district, even as celebrations unfolded at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Amidst chants of 'Jai Jai Shree Ram' and 'Ram Lakshman Jaanki Jai Bolo Hanuman Ki,' PM Modi invoked the return of Lord Ram to his grand temple in Ayodhya after nearly 500 years.
Addressing the huge gathering at an election rally here at Nalbari, the prime minister said that some 500 years later, Lord Ram had returned to his majestic temple in Ayodhya, and that his birth day would be commemorated by executing his 'Surya Tilak' ceremony.
PM Modi said, “The crowd here in Nalbari demonstrated what the final election outcome will be on June 4, 2024. Modi introduced hope in 2014, trust in 2019, and a guarantee in 2024. And Modi's guarantee is "Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee". During Bohag Bihu, the BJP presented its manifesto. Our party's mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. The NDA government does not discriminate; everyone benefits. Over the next five years, 3 crore new residences will be built for the underprivileged, with no prejudice. Over the next five years, everyone will receive free rations without discrimination. Modi has pledged to look for the nation's health care facilities without discrimination; persons above the age of 70 in each household will be eligible for up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana."
PM Modi additionally outlined the BJP's commitment to offering affordable solar panels, marking a significant stride towards achieving virtually free electricity. He emphasized that as electric vehicle adoption rises in the future, these solar panels will play a pivotal role in mitigating fuel and diesel expenses for travel. Modi expressed the ambition to empower 3 crore women nationwide to become financially independent, dubbing them as 'Lakhpati Didis'. These empowered women, he stated, would operate drones from rural areas, a move aimed at benefiting marginalized communities including Dalits, the impoverished, neglected, farmers, and tea garden workers.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of 'Kharkhuwa Assamese', emphasizing the BJP's profound respect for farmers. He asserted that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops has been increased, which will directly benefit local farmers. Furthermore, he noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers from Assam have already received financial assistance exceeding Rs 5.40 crore. Modi pledged the continuation of this support, ensuring that Assam's farmers will receive ongoing financial assistance without any form of discrimination.
Speaking on Modi's Guarantee, PM Modi stated that the Congress party has failed to focus on regional development for 60 years, however the Modi-led government has worked in favour of the Northeast for the past ten years. "Your desire is my resolution; therefore, 24 by 7 represents 2047. We've also tried to improve the future of our Muslim sisters. Our government has drafted legislation to address 'Triple Talaq'. This has not only relieved the women's stress from the harassment, but it has also encouraged them to live a more dignified lifestyle. This law has also benefited the families of the victim ladies from Assam. Several days ago, I laid the groundwork for one of the state's largest semiconductor facilities. The semi-conductor assembly and testing plant will cost approximately Rs 27,000 crore. More than 15,000 young people will find work in the next days, all from this region. In the next days, Assam will become one of the hubs for the semiconductor sector,” said PM Modi.
PM Modi further stated that Assam is now not only competing with other states, but has established new standards and benchmarks on its path to 'Vikas' development.
“There were no appropriate roads in the state before, but now, thanks to the BJP's good governance, national highways are being built every 100 kilometres. Darrang-Udalguri, Barpeta, and Kokrajhar have road projects of Rs 2000 crore that are being worked on solely. Bhupen Hazarika Setu, the nation's largest river bridge, is located in Assam. Assam is also home to the nation's longest railway bridge, the 'Bogibeel'. Guwahati has its own AIIMS hospital. Medical colleges been opened in Barpeta and Kokrajhar. Cancer hospitals will be established in five districts of Assam, while the state has been allocated six new engineering colleges. Northeast Gas Grid is being built at a cost of 90,000 crore. The nation just received the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline as part of the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project. This is not simply development data, but also an indication of everyone's efforts,” added PM Modi.
PM Modi also claimed credit for raising the population of National Animal Tigers and restoring forests across the country during their time.
PM Modi also claimed that he was the first prime minister to spend the night at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
PM Modi praised the Assam government for tackling rhino poaching from the root.
“We resolved in our Manifesto to place the complete national legacy on the world map. This will allow Assam to take benefit of global tourism. The increase in global tourism will help to provide additional job possibilities. If Biswanath Dham is created in Kashi, there will be a Kamakhya Corridor in Assam. The 400th birth anniversary of famous Ahom general Bir Lachit Barphukan was marked across the country thanks to the efforts of the BJP. I am the brand spokesperson of Assamese Gamosa,” PM Modi said with a pride.
PM Modi praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he has worked so hard for the state's development that the Congress party no longer has a chance of regaining power in the region.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister urged the people in Assam to vote for NDA candidates in the Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies on May 7, 2024 with a huge margin.