What Guarantees PM Modi Promised at Nalbari Election Rally?

Speaking on Modi's Guarantee, PM Modi stated that the Congress party has failed to focus on regional development for 60 years, however the Modi-led government has worked in favour of the Northeast for the past ten years. "Your desire is my resolution; therefore, 24 by 7 represents 2047. We've also tried to improve the future of our Muslim sisters. Our government has drafted legislation to address 'Triple Talaq'. This has not only relieved the women's stress from the harassment, but it has also encouraged them to live a more dignified lifestyle. This law has also benefited the families of the victim ladies from Assam. Several days ago, I laid the groundwork for one of the state's largest semiconductor facilities. The semi-conductor assembly and testing plant will cost approximately Rs 27,000 crore. More than 15,000 young people will find work in the next days, all from this region. In the next days, Assam will become one of the hubs for the semiconductor sector,” said PM Modi.