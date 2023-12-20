Congress Members Face 'Show Cause' Notices After Physical Altercation

Two members of Congress have been served with 'show cause' notices after a quarrel broke out between them over a personal dispute.
The matter came to light after a physical altercation between Chayanika Konch and Jiban Kuli in the afternoon, causing commotion inside Rajiv Bhawan on Wednesday.
Following the incident, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed total displeasure at their unexpected behavior and for violating party discipline inside the Rajiv Bhawan today.
The APCC chief also raised concern over the media highlighting the incident negatively.
“As Directed by President of the APCC Bhupen Kumar Borah, you are hereby asked to submit explanatory reply to the president as to why not disciplinary action be taken against you within three days,” the show cause notice reads.