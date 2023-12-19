APCC Receives 74 Candidate Applications for INC Tickets in LS Polls; Deadline Extended

Around 74 candidates from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) have submitted their applications for Indian National Congress (INC) tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2024, till Tuesday.
Meanwhile, APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has decided to extend the last date of receipt of applications of aspiring INC Candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 upto December 22, 2023.
Bora in a circular has also announced that applications of INC ticket aspiring candidates will be received at Rajiv Bhawan Guwahati, till December 22, 2023.