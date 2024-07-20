Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Blasts BJP, Assam CM Over Incompetencies

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had some stern words for the ruling BJP government at the Centre and in Assam as he touched upon several crucial topics like the flood, coal and sand syndicates, faults in NRC, and the death of civilians during anti-CAA protests on Saturday.
Here's a full transcript of his explosive media address:
The Congress MP held the Centre responsible for not releasing enough funds to tackle the perennial issue plaguing the state. He highlighted the state government's inability to properly utilize the funds.
"We are unable to utilize the funds provided. I went to Majuli and realized only minor works have been completed. Due to this frequent repair works have been necessitated. The biggest downfall of this government is its inability to bring central funding under required schemes to Assam," Gogoi said.
Targeting the Centre, the Jorhat MP said, "If Rs 1 lakh crore can be spent on bullet trains, then why can't they spend for Assam? The government should think about cattle rearers and bring some good schemes for them. The Centre should release Rs 1 lakh crore for the Assam flood and for the betterment of cattle rearers."
"Streets are getting worse everyday. Syndicates are rampant. Dumpers are running all night where some minister's close relatives or family members are at the helm. And these dumpers are leaving the roads in a bad shape. This government should be a people's government," said Gaurav Gogoi.
He further went on saying, "I have not heard of such water levels in Jorhat in the last 50 years. It is a complete failure of the PWD and the municipality. Guwahati and Jorhat are far from smart cities; I doubt they will remain as cities in the future."
The Congress leader questioned the death of five civilians during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and asked who is to be held responsible. "I wrote to the National Human Rights Commission yesterday. We want to know who will take responsibility for their deaths. Today there are four applicants, tomorrow there will be 20 and the day after there will be 50," he said hinting at the number of applications for citizenship under the much-talked-about law.
Gaurav Gogoi picked on the Assam Chief Minister over his divisive politics stating that he is back to his usual Hindu-Muslim rhetoric. The Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha said that Himanta Biswa Sarma brings this Hindu-Muslim rhetoric into every conversation.
Gogoi said, "They are still doing politics over Hindu-Muslim. The Chief Minister forces this into every conversation. Modi failed miserably with this Hindu-Muslim rhetoric this time. The people of Assam will desert him; they do not want this Hindu-Muslim politics anymore."
"The Chief Minister is worried about our strategy. I have observed him trying to malign the image of Paban Singh Ghatowar. They cut out Rameswar Teli from a ticket. Against Pabitra Margherita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is much more experienced. We feel the Chief Minister is not feeling very well. We want him to be alert that no community is adversely affected," he said.
Gogoi further said that Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, based on his seniority and experience, was a better alternative than Pabitra Margherita. This, he said, "shows the Chief Minister's ill will towards the tea tribe people of Assam. That is exemplified by Teli not getting a ticket,Tasa not being forwarded for a ministerial post, and the constant bad-mouthing against Ghatowar."
Gaurav Gogoi said, "Like the way the Chief Minister gets incorrect information about us, we also know what is going on inside the BJP. However, we do not publicise that. We will know how much he is worried about Jorhat. Generally, ailments come due to old age. However, he is still very young, still he is ill."
"When he was dancing in Dhing, was that out of fear for his life?, asked the Assam Congress leader referring to the Chief Minister's pre-election campaign in the Muslim-dominated region.
Warning Sarma against communal politics, Gogoi said, "Elections in Assam are due in about one-and-a-half years. Hence, please do not bring that rhetoric again. After 1.5 years, there will be no Hindu-Muslim politics."
After Akhil Gogoi, part of the united opposition in Assam, warned the Congress of not getting ahead of themselves and contesting all five seats in the by-elections alone, Gaurav Gogoi today called for unity among the various parties.
"There should be a discussion on how each party plans to proceed. A decision will be taken after that and will be circulated widely. The people have witnessed our unity. I want all of the parties of the united opposition meet in Guwahati and discuss everything. I cannot say anything before that. Seeing our election results, there should have been a celebration. We did not celebrate, but according to me, we should cut a cake. I would serve one piece to Akhil, one to Lurin and one to Bhupen Borah," the Congress leader said stressing that mutual consensus should be there heading to the elections.
He further mentioned that he would like to remain out of limelight for a while as he has been discussed very much recently. "There should be less discussions on me; I want to be with the people," Gogoi added.