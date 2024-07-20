Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Blasts BJP, Assam CM Over Incompetencies

"There should be a discussion on how each party plans to proceed. A decision will be taken after that and will be circulated widely. The people have witnessed our unity. I want all of the parties of the united opposition meet in Guwahati and discuss everything. I cannot say anything before that. Seeing our election results, there should have been a celebration. We did not celebrate, but according to me, we should cut a cake. I would serve one piece to Akhil, one to Lurin and one to Bhupen Borah," the Congress leader said stressing that mutual consensus should be there heading to the elections.