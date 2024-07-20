"Back To Communal Politics": Gaurav Gogoi Slams UP 'Nameplate' on Food Stalls Order

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over recent government orders in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of returning to communal politics following its perceived defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Gogoi condemned a directive from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which requires shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display nameplates with their names. He argued that this move reflects the BJP's inability to accept its electoral loss and its shift towards divisive politics.
"After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is not able to digest its moral defeat. So it has returned to the path of communal politics. If an order has come that directs shopkeepers to display their names on their food stalls in Uttar Pradesh during the Kanwar yatra, in Assam politics is going on about the population of a certain community," he told reporters.
The Congress MP also criticized the Assam government's recent decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935, which aims to regulate child marriages and ensure equality in marriage and divorce registration. Gogoi accused the Assam government of using this issue to target specific communities, reflecting a pattern of communalism.
In response to the Uttar Pradesh order, Gogoi questioned the implications of such a policy. He said, "In UP, to provide facilities to the Kanwar Yatris, the government has ordered shopowners to display their names on their stalls. What kind of society do they want to create? Will we decide on the basis of names?"
Gogoi pointed out that our names help people identify us on the basis of our caste, religion or tribe, which may create divisions in society.
"In India, our names signify our caste, our religion, and our tribe. Does the BJP want to create a society where people will decide whether to go to a shop or not, based on caste, religion or caste? Can that society remain united, peaceful, our believe in brotherhood. Is it according to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution stated?" he questioned.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has also taken aim at BJP coalition partners, labeling them as "slaves of power." He questioned the roles of leaders like Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan in supporting what he describes as the BJP's "divide and rule" policy.
"It has to be seen whether Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Apna Dal, Chirag Paswan will be supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's divide and rule (policy), which creates division in society," he said.
"The alliance partners are slaves of power. What is the role of Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan? If they have the courage, they should come forward," he added.
Lashing out at the ruling party, Raut said, "The BJP has earlier suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha election. People will not vote for those who divide the country. What new game is this?"
While Shiv Sena maintains its commitment to Hindutva ideals, Raut stressed that his party does not support actions that exacerbate societal divides.
"Kanwar Yatra, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura are matters of pride. We have struggled for Hindutva, even more than the BJP. Till when will we continue this Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan game? Now you are directing foodstalls to put up nameplates based on caste and religion? Do you want to divide the country? You won't profit from it. You are breaking the nation's unity," he said.