Congress Presidential Elections: Shashi Tharoor Arrives in Guwahati

Shashi Tharoor Arrives in Guwahati | File Photo
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor arrives in Guwahati on Saturday for the campaign of the forthcoming election of the party president.

According to sources, he was accompanied by Pradyut Bordoloi to Rajiv Bhawan.

However, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah and many more leaders were not present to welcome Tharoor at the airport.

Few days ago Mallikarjun Kharge also visited Guwahati for the campaigning of the election.

It may be mentioned that the Congress Presidential Election will be held on October 17.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have filed nomination for the election.

