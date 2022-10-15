Assam CM Will Lay Foundation Stone of Morigaon Medical College: Pijush Hazarika

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lay foundation stone of Morigaon Medical College and construction of bridge at Jagi Bhakat Gaon in the month of November.

Minister Hazarika said this on the occasion of ‘Morigaon District Divas’ in the district.

He said, “Morigaon district is currently on par with the developed districts of the state in terms of road development.”

“About Rs 439 crore of the Rs 3,700 crore loan approved by the Water Resources Department from the Asian Development Bank will be spent on erosion control in Morigaon district,” he added.

‘Morigaon District Divas’ is being held for two days on October 14-15 in the district where Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has been invited as the chief guest while Minster Pijush Hazarika has been invited as the Guest of Honour.