Congress to Carry People’s Voices to Delhi: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP and APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday laid out the party’s roadmap for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, signalling a renewed political push. The Executive Committee meeting held at the PCC headquarters in Guwahati, attended by senior state leaders and AICC observers, is being seen as a pivotal moment in the Congress campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said the meeting focused on devising a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the next election. “We will discuss our roadmap for 2026. It’s time to gear up for a fierce political battle,” he stated.

Gogoi also informed that key grassroots feedback gathered during recent outreach programmes would be formally submitted to AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar. “The people of Assam have spoken, and it is our duty to convey their voices to the top leadership. Jitendra Singh will brief Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge accordingly,” he said.

In a significant political development, Gogoi revealed that several senior AICC leaders are expected to visit Assam in the coming weeks to engage directly with the public. “They will meet people, understand their issues, and help fine-tune our strategy. Rahul Gandhi will also return to Assam soon,” he said.

He further shared that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed her keen interest in visiting the state. “She told me in Parliament that she wants to return to Assam — this time, because of the warmth and affection she received during her previous visit. She is especially eager to visit Dhubri, where Congress received massive public support in the recent elections,” he added.

Slamming the BJP government in Assam, Gogoi accused the ruling party of fostering a climate of repression. “The people of Assam will give a fitting reply to BJP’s tyranny. Congress represents courage, and we are moving ahead with that courage,” he declared.

He also raised alarm over alleged irregularities in the state’s voter rolls and demanded a detailed debate in Parliament. “There are widespread complaints about discrepancies in the electoral list. The Election Commission appears to be concealing key facts. We demand full transparency and accountability,” he said.

In a sharp criticism of the Centre, Gogoi condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not issuing an apology over the recent deaths in Pahalgam. “The Home Minister owes an apology to the nation. When lives are lost, silence is unacceptable,” he said.