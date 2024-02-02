Construction Debris Endangers Passersby on Newly Built NHAI Flyover in Guwahati

Early on Friday morning, construction debris crumpled onto a passing four-wheeler vehicle, making the newly built flyover by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) near Guwahati's Basistha Chariali dangerous for passersby.
The driver of the four-wheeler with registration number AS 01 JC 7188 Jintu Kalita said that while driving towards Jalukbari from Khanapara, construction waste above the flyover unexpectedly fell over his moving vehicle near Basistha Chariali, causing damage to his car windshield.
Speaking to the media, Jintu Kalita said, “I was driving from Khanapara when some building materials fell on my car at Basistha Chariali. My windshield has been damaged as a result of this. I was safe inside the car; nevertheless, what if someone riding a two-wheeler had passed by? Wouldn't it have been fatal?”
The concern now is how safe individuals are as a result of the flyover's construction while traveling on the National Highway, asserted the driver.