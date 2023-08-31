Guwahati: Construction of RBI-Bamunimaidam Flyover to Start from Sept

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that the construction works for the flyover between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Office in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar area and Bamunimaidam is likely to commence from September this year.
Addressing the inaugural event of Nilachal Flyover in Maligaon CM Sarma informed that the bidding process for construction of the 6-kilometre flyover between the Reserve Bank Office and Bamunimaidam has been completed and the construction activities for the flyover will begin from September this month.
CM Sarma further announced that a 6-lane road connecting Dharapur with Jaukbari along with a flyover at Dharapur Chariali will be constructed adding that a rotary in front of Deepor Beel will also be built.
Meanwhile, the Zoo Road flyover has been christened as Shraddhanjali Flyover and is slated to be inaugurated on Maha Panchami adding that construction of at least 22 flyovers is on the verge of completion.
He also made the following announcements:
32km long flyover will be constructed in Kaziranga
Bridge over Brahmaputra connecting the last point of Pandu with the Shakti Peeth will be built
Flyovers will be built over Bharalumukh Railway Crossing, In front of Rajiv Bhawan, Down Town Hospital
Three flyovers will be inaugurated in Silchar on September 7
A ropeway project between Kamakhya Railway Station and Kamakhya Temple will be operational before 2026 elections
Flyover from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to Kamakhya via Brahmaputra will be constructed
The chief minister also informed that the Under-construction Bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati will be inaugurated by next year’s Durga Puja adding that the bridge is going to be counted as an architectural wonder and that its design would surpass the beauty of that the Mumbai Sea Link Bridge.
It may be mentioned that the chief minister inaugurated the longest flyover of the state in Maligaon on Tuesday.