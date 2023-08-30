Guwahati Gets Assam’s Longest Flyover at Maligaon

The wait is finally over for Guwahatians as Assam's longest flyover was inaugurated in Maligaon on Wednesday.
The much-awaited flyover was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of other cabinet ministers.
The 2.6 km long four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction is the longest flyover of Assam. The infrastructure project is built at a cost of Rs 420 crores.
Notably, the flyover was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima today. The flyover has been christened as Nilachal Flyover.
Guwahati's latest architectural marvel, the Maligaon flyover will sport a rainbow-arch and a globe at the Tiniali Junction.
Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma elucidated on the beautification works going on underneath the flyover stating that Assamese attire, musical instruments, scenic forests, and flora and fauna are being painted underneath the flyover.