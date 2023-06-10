Contractor of AK Construction Company Sent to 2-Day Police Custody

A day after arresting a contractor of AK Construction Company, he was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday. The court remanded him in two-day police custody.
The contractor, identified as Parijat Saikia, was produced before a lower court earlier today following his arrest. The police wanted his custody for five days however, the court sent Saikia to two-day police custody.
Saikia was arrested from Sootea in Biswanath district on Friday night and bought to Dispur Police Station today morning for further legal proceedings.
Hours before Saikia’s arrest, the director of the construction company was arrested by Guwahati police. The arrestee, identified as B. Balaji, was nabbed from his office in the city’s Narengi area. He was later produced before a court.
AK Construction Company is owned by M Venkateswara Rao. It is listed under Borewell Contractors in Guwahati and was contracted for water supply project at 12 locations in the city. The Jal board however noticed several discrepancies in their works.
Moreover, the construction company had not taken permission of the Transport Department and the Public Works Department, reports claimed.
It may be mentioned that, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of one student on Thursday. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.
It is alleged that the construction company did not fill the potholes after the completion of work and did not place slabs to cover manholes on the required areas.
AK Construction Company is one of the contractors who was given the contract to work under JICA supported water supply project for installing pipelines in Guwahati.