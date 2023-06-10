Ganeshguri Accident: Contractor of AK Construction Company Arrested

Moreover, the construction company had not taken permission of the Transport Department and the Public Works Department, reports claimed.

It may be mentioned that, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of one student on Thursday. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.

It is alleged that the construction company did not fill the potholes after the completion of work and did not place slabs to cover manholes on the required areas.