Ganeshguri Accident: Contractor of AK Construction Company Arrested

Hours after an FIR was filed in regards to the Ganeshguri accident, Assam police arrested a contractor of AK Construction Company from Soteea in Biswanath district on Friday night.
The arrested contractor has been identified as Parijat Saikia. He was brought to Dispur police station on Saturday morning for further legal proceedings.
Earlier yesterday, the director of the construction company was arrested by Guwahati police. The arrestee, identified as B. Balaji, was nabbed from his office in city’s Narengi area. He was later produced before a court.
AK Construction Company is owned by M Venkateswara Rao. It is listed under Borewell Contractors in Guwahati and was contracted for water supply project at 12 locations in the city. The Jal board however noticed several discrepancies in their works.
Moreover, the construction company had not taken permission of the Transport Department and the Public Works Department, reports claimed.
It may be mentioned that, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of one student on Thursday. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.
It is alleged that the construction company did not fill the potholes after the completion of work and did not place slabs to cover manholes on the required areas.
AK Construction Company is one of the contractors who was given the contract to work under JICA supported water supply project for installing pipelines in Guwahati.