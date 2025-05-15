Contractors Face Heat Over Incomplete Flood-Relief Work in Guwahati

Ahead of the monsoon season, Assam’s Minister for Public Health Engineering and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of flood-prone areas across Guwahati, with a special focus on Anil Nagar and Rukminigaon, both of which witnessed severe urban flooding in recent years.

Advertisment

Accompanied by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and senior departmental officials, the inspection began at Anil Nagar and covered several vulnerable pockets. Speaking from the PIBCO Point in Rukminigaon, the minister acknowledged the area's persistent artificial flood problem and emphasized the urgent need for long-term solutions.

“We are here to understand the ground reality and ensure effective measures are taken,” said Minister Mallabaruah. He warned that contractors failing to complete assigned work would face strict action, pointing out that despite setting an April deadline, many projects remained incomplete. Expressing dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of the work, he reprimanded contractors on camera and directed the Deputy Commissioner to initiate action if work is not completed within the next three days.

The minister invoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DDM Act) to warn underperforming contractors of legal action. He emphasized that failure to complete the flood mitigation work by the May 18, 2025 deadline would attract strict measures under the legislation.

Highlighting the steps being taken this year, Mallabaruah added, “Compared to previous years, measures are being taken to ensure faster drainage of water during heavy rainfall.” He also stressed the importance of drain cleaning immediately after each spell of rain to prevent waterlogging.

In Panjabari’s Juripar locality, another flood-prone area, the minister inspected the condition of drains and roads. He stated that a proposal has already been sent to the Central Government for the construction of proper drains and roads, and once approved, the work will commence.

The visit, however, was not without political undertones. In the presence of Mayor Sarania, some councillors raised complaints alleging that most contractors receiving GMC work belong to the ruling party, making it difficult to hold them accountable. “GMC has almost become like our home,” one councillor reportedly remarked, adding that a single contractor has been tasked with cleaning up to 36 drains, raising concerns about efficiency and transparency.

In response, Mayor Mrigen Sarania was seen quietly acknowledging the situation, even as the minister promised to pay close attention to these issues going forward.

Also Read: Guwahati: Milan Path Left to Drown? Residents Plead for Inclusion in Road Project