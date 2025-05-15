Guwahati: Milan Path Left to Drown? Residents Plead for Inclusion in Road Project

As monsoon clouds gather over Assam, residents of Milan Path in Patarkuchi, Basistha, are raising alarm bells over a looming crisis that could submerge their homes — not in water alone, but in neglect.

Nearly 20 families living in the narrow bylane have reached out to Pratidin Time, warning that the ongoing infrastructure upgrade along the Assam-Meghalaya border has bypassed their lane entirely. While the main road is being widened and outfitted with modern stormwater drains, Milan Path has been left untouched — and now lies dangerously lower than the newly elevated main stretch.

“The next rainfall could turn our homes into flood zones,” said a concerned resident. “Even after brief showers, our lane becomes waterlogged and impassable. What will happen when the real rains begin?”

The fear is real. With the gradient now funneling water toward their homes, residents say they are staring down a public health and safety nightmare. Stagnant water could bring mosquito-borne diseases, block emergency access, and potentially displace residents — especially the elderly and young children most vulnerable to such conditions.

A formal representation has already been submitted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting urgent inclusion of Milan Path in the current development plan. A copy of the letter was shared with Pratidin Time.

“We support the government’s efforts,” the letter reads. “But development must be inclusive. If our lane is left behind, the very initiative meant to improve lives could end up destroying ours.”

This case is more than a local grievance — it’s a cautionary tale of what happens when macro-level development overlooks micro-level impact. As Assam races toward urban transformation, the residents of Milan Path ask a simple question: can progress afford to leave people behind?