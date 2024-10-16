Controversy Erupts Over Area Name Change in Guwahati

A controversy has arisen in Guwahati over the renaming of a local area. The issue began when the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removed a signboard, triggering a dispute. The Janakpur civic body alleged that a group of individuals had conspired to rename an area known as Lakhimijan to Miajaan.
The GMC took down the signboard on Tuesday following a complaint filed by the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity. However, residents of Miajaan assert that the area has long been referred to by that name, which was derived from a man named Miajaan Ali. According to the locals, the signboard that was removed by the GMC was initially installed by the same corporation.
Previously, the Janakpur civic body had written to the Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) through the Councillor of GMC Ward No-41, expressing concerns over the naming issue. The letter brought attention to Lakhimijan, a small water diversion from the Bahini River that flows across Beltola and other localities before reaching the area opposite the Kali Mandir at Dispur. The watercourse then flows southward, entering Lakhimi Nagar at Hatigaon, near the Lakhimi Nagar Tiniali traffic point, serving as a major drain in the region.
However, upon reaching Sijubari Panchali, the watercourse had been unofficially renamed "Miajaan" by certain individuals in the locality, leading to confusion among various agencies, including the local administration.
The Janakpur civic body requested intervention from the GMC to address the issue and prevent further misunderstandings or administrative complications. The letter emphasized the need for early action to clarify the name and status of the water body to ensure better coordination among all concerned parties.