IIT Guwahati develops space-saving furniture for small urban homes

A research team led by Prof Supradip Das from the Department of Design at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed a groundbreaking space-saving furniture design, addressing the increasing demand for adaptable, multifunctional furniture in small urban homes.
As urbanization continues and living spaces shrink, the need for practical, versatile furniture has surged, and IIT Guwahati's innovative solution is set to cater to this growing demand.
Prof Das, along with former student Rijas M P, employed a 'Prototype-Driven Innovation' approach to create a highly customizable piece of furniture that can transform into eight different configurations. Constructed from two side panels, cylindrical bars, and round-headed bolts, the furniture can be easily adjusted by users to serve a variety of functions, including a chair, table, or storage unit. This makes it an ideal choice for compact homes where flexibility and space optimization are key.
The team has secured a patent for the design, which is aimed at addressing the spatial challenges faced by many Indian households. According to the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), 32 per cent of urban homes are 258 sq. ft. or smaller, while 39 per cent of rural homes measure 312 sq. ft. or less. The demand for versatile, space-efficient furniture has grown in response to this trend, and IIT Guwahati's creation offers an ideal solution.
Commenting on the design, Prof Das said, "Our primary objective was to design furniture that optimizes the use of limited space by providing users with the flexibility to adjust it based on their specific requirements at any given time. With homes and apartments becoming smaller, people increasingly need furniture that can serve multiple functions without taking up too much room. By developing a highly customizable piece, we have aimed to combine practicality with versatility, enabling users to modify its shape and function to suit their daily needs, whether for seating, storage or as a workspace."
To perfect the final design, the team experimented with various prototypes, selecting the best model based on its space-saving features, user-friendliness, and cost-efficiency. The design is also intended to be affordable, with multiple material options catering to different income levels.
Prof Das further emphasized user involvement in the process, stating, "The furniture is flat-packed and can be assembled by the user, engaging them in the process and tapping into the 'IKEA effect,' where people derive greater satisfaction from building their products."
The adaptable nature of the furniture allows users of all ages to adjust its shape based on their needs, with a smaller version available for children. This ensures its suitability for various household environments. Designed for ease of use, the furniture empowers users to make the most of their available space.
While the lab-scale prototype currently costs around Rs 35,000, production costs are expected to drop significantly with mass production. The design also offers flexibility in materials, with options ranging from affordable particle boards to premium acrylic and toughened glass, making the product accessible to a wide audience.