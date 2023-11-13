Guwahati: Drunk Woman's Helmetless Bike Ride Leads To Flyover Fiasco and Cop Clash!

Amidst the Diwali festivities in Guwahati, a heavily intoxicated woman created a tumultuous scene atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover in city’s Zoo Road after being stopped by traffic police for riding her motorcycle without a helmet.
As the officers attempted to address the violation, the situation took an unexpected turn. The inebriated woman not only vehemently resisted the police intervention but also resorted to unruly behavior and, at one point, also tore off the nameplate from the uniform of one of the officers.
The woman was said to be disoriented and uncooperative, with every attempt by the police to reason with her met with defiance. She vehemently resisted their efforts, shouting incomprehensible remarks and displaying erratic movements.
Adding a touch of the theatrical, the inebriated woman also claimed herself as the spouse of a fellow police officer, further complicating the matter.
Following the debacle, the police seized the woman’s motorcycle along with her driver's license and initiated legal proceedings against her.
Furthermore, aside from legal consequences, the woman is likely to have her driver's license revoked due to her reckless actions.