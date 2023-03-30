Guwahati Cops Arrest Man from Hajo in 2022 Murder Case

The Guwahati Police on Thursday arrested a man from Hajo for his involvement in a murder case that took place in the year 2022.

According to sources, a woman, identified as Tulika Das, was found dead at Super Market area in Guwahati’s Dispur on October 2, 2022.

The Dispur Police traced the accused and arrested him from Hajo.

The accused has been identified as Moidul Ali.

Earlier today, a man was arrested for setting his house on fire with his wife inside it in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Harangajao area of the district where the accused, identified as 49-years-old Joycharan Langthasa, burned his own house with his wife inside it on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, the police launched a probe into the matter and arrested the man earlier today.

The police informed that Joycharan had confessed committing the crime, however, the reason behind the act was yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the body of the wife Binita Haflongbar was sent for post mortem at Haflong Civil Hospital.