Assam: Man Sets House, Wife on Fire in Dima Hasao, Arrested

A man has been arrested for setting his house on fire with his wife inside it on Assam’s Dima Hasao district, reports emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Harangajao area of the district where the accused, identified as 49-years-old Joycharan Langthasa, burned his own house with his wife inside it on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, the police launched a probe into the matter and arrested the man earlier today.

The police informed that Joycharan has confessed committing the crime, however, the reason behind the act is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the body of the wife Binita Haflongbar was sent for post mortem at Haflong Civil Hospital.

Earlier today, one person was apprehended on charges of being involved in a ‘love jihad’ in Chirang district.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Basugaon area in Kokrajhar where a man from another religious faith had eloped with a 16-year-old Hindu minor under the pretext of marrying her.

It came to the fore that the accused, identified as Shadek Ali, is already a married man.

The incident had caused a heated situation in the area forcing the locals to nab the accused who eloped with the Hindu minor girl to marry her.

The locals then handed over the accused to the police.