Cotton University Announces Year-Long Lecture Series

Cotton University has announced that it is hosting a unique year-long lecture series consisting of 100 lectures on "Psychological Health And Perfection Of Personality In The Light Of The Teachings Of Sri Aurobindo And The Mother" for the first time in the academic history of Indian Universities during the period of last 200 years.
It has become critical for such a lecture series on psychological health and perfection of personality particularly in the present day context and will benefit all sections of individuals in the society, Diganta Biswa Sarma, the initiator said.
Another feature of this unique lecture series is that it has also been approved by the Academic Council Of Cotton University with a provision for certification to all its registered and regular participants.
Meanwhile, the University has fixed Rs 1501 as one-time registration fees for the entire lecture series.
