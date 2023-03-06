Cotton University Student Sent To 3-Day Cop Custody In BJP Leader Assault Case

A lower court in Guwahati has sent a student of Cotton University to three days judicial custody in connection to the BJP leader assault case.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Sanjay Ranthal, was apprehended by Panbajari Police yesterday.

A total of four students were arrested in connection to the case.

The other accused were also sent to judicial custody.

According to information, the arrested students have been identified as Mriganka Kashyap, Hrishikesh Das, Sanjay Rangthal and Mousum Mahanta. They are currently lodged at Panbazar police station.

Sanjay was nabbed from Guwahati Airport while he was on the run.

Meanwhile, several other students of the university who were involved in the alleged assault case have gone absconding.

The police said that attempts are being made to track their location using their mobile phones, adding that, more arrests are sure to follow.

Earlier, on the night of March 4, a gang of at least 30 youths from Guwahati allegedly attacked the general secretary of BJP Guwahati unit with sticks and rods.

The incident took place near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) adjacent to Guwahati Railway Station.

The victim BJP leader identified as Bijoy Pathak was beaten black and blue by the youths and had to get 21 stitches on his head.