Cotton University HS Student Goes Missing

A Higher Secondary first-year student of Cotton University went missing from Thursday night.

The student has been identified as Surya Narayan Das.

According to sources, the student, a resident of Dhemaji, came out of his hostel Maffizzudin Ahmed Hazarika Chatra Nivas and while returning to his room, he reportedly went missing.

The student’s family has lodged a missing report at Latasil Police Station and based on the report filed, the police have started its search operation.

Meanwhile, the family has urged to everyone to kindly contact them at-60013-68914 in case anyone finds his whereabouts.

Earlier today, another youth went missing from Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area.

The youth, identified as Mintu Rajbhar, went for fishing after which he went missing.

After he went missing, locals started to search for his whereabouts when his clothes and polo were recovered lying near the Brahmaputra River.

In the first of February, a 26-year-old woman was reportedly missing from Guwahati’s Downtown area.

According to her family members, the girl went missing from her residence while everyone was asleep.

They had tried to reach her on the phone but was switched off, they said.

The missing woman was identified as Parbin Sultana.

After several unsuccessful attempts to trace her, the family members lodged a missing complaint at Dispur police station.

Following this, Dispur police had sprung into action and attempts were currently being made to trace the missing woman.