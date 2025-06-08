Cotton University Incident Raises Questions: Who Dumped 'Cow Remains' Near Campus on Eid?

A disturbing incident near Cotton University in Guwahati has sparked public outrage and raised concerns over communal sensitivity after cow remains were found dumped near a public dustbin on Cotton University Road on the evening of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to students of Cotton University, the remains—including a cow’s head, bones, and internal organs—were first discovered by residents of the SRB Hostel while returning from dinner late at night. The sight of the discarded remains in an open public space has triggered shock and condemnation among students and local residents alike.

A student speaking on condition of anonymity said, “As per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, slaughter and sale of beef are strictly regulated, especially within a 5 km radius of areas inhabited by Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities. Dumping of such remains in a sensitive zone like this is highly provocative. If this act was carried out by any municipal authority such as the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), we demand a formal apology. The area has many stray dogs, and this could escalate if they drag these remains into the university premises. We strongly condemn this act.”

Another student pointed out security lapses due to the university’s open campus layout, stating, “This is not a closed campus, so anyone can easily enter and carry out such mischievous acts. Had it been a closed campus, this could have been avoided.”

While visuals of the remains have gone viral on social media platforms, intensifying public reactions, the Guwahati Police have yet to release an official statement. However, there is growing suspicion that the act may not be a case of mere negligence, but a deliberate attempt to provoke communal unrest on a significant religious day.

Social media users and student groups have called for an immediate investigation to ascertain whether the act was an intentional attempt to disturb communal harmony or an instance of reckless disposal. There are also demands for the GMC to clarify whether municipal waste handlers were involved in the dumping.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, strictly prohibits the slaughter of cows and sale of beef in protected zones, making this incident particularly sensitive. If confirmed to be a violation, it may attract serious legal and administrative consequences.

The incident has highlighted the urgent need for increased surveillance and waste management accountability, especially around institutions with open campuses. With communal harmony hanging in the balance, the concerned authorities are under pressure to respond swiftly and decisively.

