Guwahati Landslide: 9 Families Relocated to Shelter Camp Amid Safety Concerns

In the aftermath of a devastating landslide in Guwahati's Rupnagar area, the district administration has shifted nine families, totaling 30 individuals, to a temporary shelter camp established at Rupnagar Lower Primary School. The move aims to ensure the safety of residents in this landslide-prone zone.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has arranged essential health and sanitation facilities at the camp to support the displaced families. These families, residing near the house of 60-year-old Maneswar Rajbongshi, were identified as vulnerable due to the area's susceptibility to landslides.

Officials expect the families to remain in the shelter camp until Monday, pending weather conditions and safety assessments.

Recovery of Maneswar Rajbongshi’s Body

Tragically, the body of Maneswar Rajbongshi, who was buried under debris following the landslide, was recovered on Saturday after an exhaustive 17-hour search and rescue operation. Rajbongshi was found beneath a collapsed guard wall with the assistance of a JCB machine.

According to sources, Rajbongshi had stepped out on Friday night to investigate unusual noises near his house when a massive landslide struck. A boulder nearly 30 feet tall rolled down the hillside, violently crashing into two houses and burying him under mud and rocks.

NDRF Rescue Operation Details

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer Pankaj K stated, “Our teams have been deployed and are working professionally. Dog squads have also been engaged. We pinpointed the victim’s exact location beneath large boulders. About 4-5 feet of debris remained to be cleared before recovery. We aimed to complete the operation within 1.5 hours.”

