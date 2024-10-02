Cotton University Staffer Dies In Alleged Assault After Accident

An employee of Cotton University in Guwahati died tragically in a suspected road accident at Jorabat on Wednesday. The victim's car was hit from behind by a bulker truck causing his death. However, conflicting reports suggest that there was an altercation with the truck driver during which the victim was hit causing his death.
The deceased has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Barman who worked as office superintendent at Cotton University. The accident occurred in the early hours of the day when he was headed to Tezpur.
Barman was traveling in his Renault Triber with registration number AS 01 FT 2170 from Guwahati's Khanapara at around 7:00 am and was headed to Tezpur. However, his car was hit from behind by the truck bearing registration NL 01 AH 2789.
Reports suggest that there was an dispute between the truck driver and Dhrubajyoti after which the driver hit him with an iron rod causing his death. His body was subsequently found lying in front of the said truck.
Preliminary canvassing pointed out that though there were signs of a collision on the backside of the car, the damage caused was not such that it would lead to his death.
Meanwhile, his body has been taken to the morgue at Gauhati Medical College where the autopsy will be done. The reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.