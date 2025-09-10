Cotton University Student Assaulted by Peers Inside Hostel Campus

Cotton University has once again landed in controversy after a degree third-year student was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by fellow students inside the hostel campus.

The victim, identified as DebasishBarman, a resident of Shaheed Ranjit Borpujari Hostel and degree 3rd year student was reportedly attacked by students of the SNBC Boys’ Hostel.

According to sources, Barman, who was seen as a potential candidate for the post of president in the upcoming college elections, was not only brutallyassaulted but also subjected to further humiliation as obscene videos of him were recorded and circulated.

After the assault Debasish was thrown away infront of his hostel corridor in severly injured condition.

A case has been registered against the accused. The students also demanded the college authorities to take necessary action regarding the matter.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the state of discipline and security within Cotton University, which has witnessed a string of controversies in recent years, especially during student elections.