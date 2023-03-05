Three Cotton Univ Students Arrested in BJP Leader Assault Case

At least three students of Cotton University have been arrested so far in connection to the assault of a BJP leader.

According to sources, the arrested students have been identified as Mriganka Kashyap, Hrishikesh Das and Mousum Mahanta who are kept in lock-up in Pan Bazar Police Station.

Meanwhile, several other students of the university who were involved in the alleged assault case are absconding.

The police have been trying to track their mobile location and there is a possibility of many other students to be arrested.

Interacting with the media, Hrishikesh's father said, "As a parent, we send our children to study but we do not get any information regarding what they are doing. We ask them what they are doing or how are their studies going on, and they always answer us by saying that it is going well. We have kept them in hostels thinking that they will be under strict vigilance of the university and hostel wardens however, we do not have any idea what is going on inside the hostels."

"As a citizen I against such kind of incidents. If he is guilty then I am upset with him and if he is not then I don't have much to say," he added.

He further said that he don't believes that Hrishikesh was under the influence of alcohol when the alleged incident took place.

Notably, last Saturday night, a gang of at least 30 youths from Guwahati allegedly attacked the general secretary of BJP Guwahati unit with sticks and rods.

The incident took place near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Guwahati Railway Station.

The victim BJP leader identified as Bijoy Pathak was beaten black and blue by the youths and had to get 21 stitches on his head.