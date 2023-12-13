Cotton University Student Succumbs to Injuries Amid Allegations of Foul Play
After battling with life and death at the Nemcare hospital since Tuesday, the Cotton University HS 1st year student finally gave up on fate.
The student succumbed to her injuries around 4 pm on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, an HS 1st year student fell from the second floor of the MCB administrative building at the university in the afternoon hours.
The girl was admitted to the Nemcare Hospital in a very critical condition.
The sensational case of the Cotton University student has been shrouded in mystery after the parents of the victim girl alleged it to be a case of premeditated murder.
As per initial reports, the student was suspected to have committed suicide since she appeared to be mentally broken by some of the University students.
However, the event sparked outrage when the victim's parents alleged that someone was plotting to murder their daughter inside the University.
Cotton University students have not accepted the family's allegation and are waiting for the police inquiry into the incident.
On the other hand, the hospital authorities have informed that the student sustained severe injuries on her head and chest.
The girl's condition was very critical, the hospital authorities informed.
It may be mentioned that the hospital officials had left no stone unturned in their efforts to aid her recuperation, according to insiders.