BREAKING: Student Injured In Alleged Suicide Attempt at Cotton University

A young girl sustained serious injuries after reportedly leaping from the second floor of an administrative building within the grounds of Cotton University in Guwahati.
The student in question is a HS 1st year student enrolled in the Arts stream.
Sources revealed that the young girl reportedly jumped off the MCB administrative building on the university grounds, resulting in serious injuries.
The university authorities were promptly informed by passersby students, who then rushed her to Nemcare hospital in the city.
Currently, she is receiving medical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), sources further informed.
It is suspected that it was a case of attempted suicide as a note was recovered from her room which reads - "It was all my fault".
The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
More details awaited.