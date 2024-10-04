Cotton University Students' Union Elections Conclude with Key Victories

In the vice-presidential race, Nilakshi Kakati, backed by the Rajani Kanta Bordoloi (RKB) and Nalini Bala Devi (NBD) hostels, claimed victory. The general secretary position was won by Nirab Hazarika, also a candidate supported by the MNDP hostel, while Munmi Talukdar, another MNDP hostel-backed candidate, secured the post of Assistant Secretary.