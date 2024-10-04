Guwahati News

Cotton University Students' Union Elections Conclude with Key Victories

Jubair Habib, a candidate from the Mahendra Nath Deka Phukan (MNDP) hostel, emerged victorious for the president's post.
Pratidin Time
Updated on

The results of the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) elections were announced today, marking a significant event in the university's student governance. Jubair Habib, a candidate from the Mahendra Nath Deka Phukan (MNDP) hostel, emerged victorious for the president's post.

In the vice-presidential race, Nilakshi Kakati, backed by the Rajani Kanta Bordoloi (RKB) and Nalini Bala Devi (NBD) hostels, claimed victory. The general secretary position was won by Nirab Hazarika, also a candidate supported by the MNDP hostel, while Munmi Talukdar, another MNDP hostel-backed candidate, secured the post of Assistant Secretary.

The elections witnessed a closely contested race for the general secretary position, where Kuldip Goutam Sharma, the candidate backed by the GS, lost by a mere one vote. Following the announcement of results, Sharma's supporters called for a recount; however, MNDP hostel students opposed this request.

Other notable election results include:

  • Secretary, Boys' Common Room: Kankanjyoti Ray

  • Secretary, Girls' Common Room: Dimpi Deka

  • Secretary, Debating and Symposium Section: Gitartha Bora

  • Secretary, Social Service Section: Nupur Kashyap

  • Secretary, Music Section: Ekta PT Hazarika

  • Secretary, Cultural Section: Nilanjana Borah

  • Secretary, Football and Hockey Section: Rajdeep Kalita

  • Secretary, Athletics Section: Daniel Changmai

  • Secretary, Tennis, Swimming & Gymnasium Section: James Mashood Ilahi

In addition, several positions were filled unopposed, including:

  • Editor, Cottonian: Tuhinkanya Borah

  • Secretary, Cricket Section: Bhargab Bezboruah

  • Secretary, Minor Games Section: Perishka Rani Basumatary

The elections have sparked lively discussions among the student body, particularly regarding the close contest for the general secretary position, as supporters advocate for transparency in the electoral process.

