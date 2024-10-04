Cotton University Students' Union Elections Conclude with Key Victories

The results of the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) elections were announced today, marking a significant event in the university's student governance. Jubair Habib, a candidate from the Mahendra Nath Deka Phukan (MNDP) hostel, emerged victorious for the president's post.
In the vice-presidential race, Nilakshi Kakati, backed by the Rajani Kanta Bordoloi (RKB) and Nalini Bala Devi (NBD) hostels, claimed victory. The general secretary position was won by Nirab Hazarika, also a candidate supported by the MNDP hostel, while Munmi Talukdar, another MNDP hostel-backed candidate, secured the post of Assistant Secretary.
The elections witnessed a closely contested race for the general secretary position, where Kuldip Goutam Sharma, the candidate backed by the GS, lost by a mere one vote. Following the announcement of results, Sharma's supporters called for a recount; however, MNDP hostel students opposed this request.
Other notable election results include:
Secretary, Boys' Common Room: Kankanjyoti Ray
Secretary, Girls' Common Room: Dimpi Deka
Secretary, Debating and Symposium Section: Gitartha Bora
Secretary, Social Service Section: Nupur Kashyap
Secretary, Music Section: Ekta PT Hazarika
Secretary, Cultural Section: Nilanjana Borah
Secretary, Football and Hockey Section: Rajdeep Kalita
Secretary, Athletics Section: Daniel Changmai
Secretary, Tennis, Swimming & Gymnasium Section: James Mashood Ilahi
In addition, several positions were filled unopposed, including:
Editor, Cottonian: Tuhinkanya Borah
Secretary, Cricket Section: Bhargab Bezboruah
Secretary, Minor Games Section: Perishka Rani Basumatary
The elections have sparked lively discussions among the student body, particularly regarding the close contest for the general secretary position, as supporters advocate for transparency in the electoral process.