CUSU Elections: Unopposed Victories for 3, Intense Competition for 13 Posts

The Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) elections took place today, with voting held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A total of 36 candidates vied for 13 key posts out of the 16 available positions.
The elections will decide the remaining posts, while three candidates have already won unopposed.
The electorate consists of 5,200 students who will cast their votes to select the new student leadership.
Candidates for Key Positions:
President:
Akashdeep Kalita
Jubair Habib
Prachurjya Satya
Vice-President:
Darsana Kalita
Nilakshi Kakati
General Secretary:
Hridaydeep Gogoi
Kuldip Goutam Sharma
Nirab Hazarika
Assistant General Secretary:
Banashmita Barman
Munmi Talukdar
Parthana Bora
Shangskriti Das
Candidates for Other Positions:
Secretary, Boys' Common Room:
Bhaskar Jyoti Kuli
Kankanjyoti Ray
Mafus Sahil Rahman
Secretary, Girls' Common Room:
Deeya Borpatra Gohain
Dimpi Deka
Secretary, Debating and Symposium Section:
Arghya Saha
Gitartha Bora
Hem Prakash Borah
Secretary, Social Service Section:
Niharika Gohain
Nupur Kashyap
Rimlee Choudhury
Secretary, Music Section:
Ekta PT Hazarika
Tanaya Goswami
Secretary, Cultural Section:
Ekaakshie Adhikary
Hridoy Kailash
Nilanjana Borah
Secretary, Football and Hockey Section:
Abdul Arman
Rajdeep Kalita
Sigangshar Basumatary
Secretary, Athletics Section:
Daniel Changmai
Raktim Jyoti Das
Secretary, Tennis, Swimming & Gymnasium Section:
Abhishek Das
Jahir Ahmed Barbhuiya
James Mashood Ilahi
Unopposed Winners:
Editor, Cottonian: Tuhinkanya Borah
Secretary, Cricket Section: Bhargab Bezboruah
Secretary, Minor Games Section: Perishka Rani Basumatary