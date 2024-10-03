Guwahati News

CUSU Elections: Unopposed Victories for 3, Intense Competition for 13 Posts

Election Day at Cotton University: Who Will Lead the Next Student Union?
CUSU Elections: Unopposed Victories for 3, Intense Competition for 13 Posts
CUSU Elections: Unopposed Victories for 3, Intense Competition for 13 Posts
Pratidin Time
Updated on

The Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) elections took place today, with voting held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A total of 36 candidates vied for 13 key posts out of the 16 available positions.

The elections will decide the remaining posts, while three candidates have already won unopposed.

The electorate consists of 5,200 students who will cast their votes to select the new student leadership.

Candidates for Key Positions:

  • President:

    • Akashdeep Kalita

    • Jubair Habib

    • Prachurjya Satya

  • Vice-President:

    • Darsana Kalita

    • Nilakshi Kakati

  • General Secretary:

    • Hridaydeep Gogoi

    • Kuldip Goutam Sharma

    • Nirab Hazarika

  • Assistant General Secretary:

    • Banashmita Barman

    • Munmi Talukdar

    • Parthana Bora

    • Shangskriti Das

Candidates for Other Positions:

  • Secretary, Boys' Common Room:

    • Bhaskar Jyoti Kuli

    • Kankanjyoti Ray

    • Mafus Sahil Rahman

  • Secretary, Girls' Common Room:

    • Deeya Borpatra Gohain

    • Dimpi Deka

  • Secretary, Debating and Symposium Section:

    • Arghya Saha

    • Gitartha Bora

    • Hem Prakash Borah

  • Secretary, Social Service Section:

    • Niharika Gohain

    • Nupur Kashyap

    • Rimlee Choudhury

  • Secretary, Music Section:

    • Ekta PT Hazarika

    • Tanaya Goswami

  • Secretary, Cultural Section:

    • Ekaakshie Adhikary

    • Hridoy Kailash

    • Nilanjana Borah

  • Secretary, Football and Hockey Section:

    • Abdul Arman

    • Rajdeep Kalita

    • Sigangshar Basumatary

  • Secretary, Athletics Section:

    • Daniel Changmai

    • Raktim Jyoti Das

  • Secretary, Tennis, Swimming & Gymnasium Section:

    • Abhishek Das

    • Jahir Ahmed Barbhuiya

    • James Mashood Ilahi

Unopposed Winners:

  • Editor, Cottonian: Tuhinkanya Borah

  • Secretary, Cricket Section: Bhargab Bezboruah

  • Secretary, Minor Games Section: Perishka Rani Basumatary

CUSU Elections: Unopposed Victories for 3, Intense Competition for 13 Posts
Post-Election Brawl at Gauhati University Leaves Several Wounded
Cotton University Students’ Union
CUSU Elections

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/cusu-elections-unopposed-victories-for-3-intense-competition-for-13-posts
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com