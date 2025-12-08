Cotton University to Confer Posthumous D.Litt on Zubeen Garg at 4th Convocation

Cotton University will confer the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) on eminent academician Prof. Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami and Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg (posthumously) during its Fourth Convocation Ceremony scheduled to be held on December 9.

The ceremony will take place in the presence of the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Cotton University, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The university authorities stated that the honorary D.Litt. is being awarded to Prof. Goswami for his outstanding contribution to academics and higher education, while Zubeen Garg is being honoured posthumously for his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music, culture, and society.

In addition to the honorary degrees, India’s ace sprinter from Assam, Hima Das, will also be awarded her Bachelor’s degree in Sports Science at the convocation.

The moment is being seen as a proud one for the state, as two iconic figures from Assam’s cultural and sporting spheres are being recognised on the same prestigious platform.

The Fourth Convocation is expected to witness the presence of distinguished academicians, students, and dignitaries from across the region, making it a landmark event for Cotton University.

Also Read: Cotton University Holds Third Convocation, 3001 Students Receive Degrees