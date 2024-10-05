Cotton University to Recount Votes for General Secretary Position

In response to a formal complaint submitted by Kuldip Goutam Sharma, the University has decided to hold the result of the post of General Secretary and initiate a vote recount for the post of General Secretary in the Cotton University Students' Union Election 2024-25.
The recount will commence on October 7, 2024, at 10:00 am.
The venue of the vote recount will be duly notified by the competent authority.
This has been issued with due approval of the Vice Chancellor, Cotton University, as announced by Prasanta Sarma, Registrar (i/c) Cotton University.
Earlier on Friday, the elections witnessed a closely contested race for the general secretary position, where Kuldip Goutam Sharma, the candidate backed by the GS, lost by a mere one vote. Following the announcement of results, Sharma's supporters called for a recount; however, MNDP hostel students opposed this request.
The elections have sparked lively discussions among the student body, particularly regarding the close contest for the general secretary position, as supporters advocate for transparency in the electoral process.