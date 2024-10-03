Cotton Varsity Staffer's Death: Police Detain Truck Driver, Investigations Ongoing

In a significant development surrounding the death of Cotton University office superintendent Dhrubajyoti Barman, who died in a road mishap at Jorabat on Wednesday, the Jorabat traffic police have detained Uttam Karji, the driver of the truck involved in the incident. The truck, bearing the registration number NL 01 AH 2789, has been seized as part of the investigation.
The police escorted the driver to the accident site for further investigation. Additionally, another container truck linked to the incident has been seized in Silchar and is being brought to Jorabat for examination. The police stated that the full details of the case, including whether it was a murder or a genuine accident, will be clear after the second vehicle is examined.
Earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah stated that the preliminary investigation points to Barman’s death being the result of a road accident. Barah dismissed suggestions of foul play, saying, "According to the facts at hand so far, it was an accident. If anything on the contrary comes up during further investigation, we will take action as per the law."
Dhrubajyoti Barman was killed when his Renault Triber (AS 01 FT 2170) was hit from behind by a bulker truck while he was en route to Tezpur. The accident occurred early in the morning around 7:00 a.m. Conflicting reports have emerged, with some suggesting that an altercation occurred between Barman and the truck driver following the crash, which may have led to Barman being assaulted and killed.
Initial reports claimed that after the accident, Barman was hit with an iron rod by the truck driver, leading to his death. His body was found lying in front of the truck at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and further details are awaited.