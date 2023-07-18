Court Directs Cops To Handover Dr. Sangeeta Datta’s Car, Flat Keys to Relatives

The Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court on Tuesday directed the Guwahati city police to hand over the seized car and keys to the flat of Dr. Sangeeta Datta, accused in the child abuse case, to her relatives if it were not required for further investigation into the case.
This comes after the doctor’s relatives submitted an application in the court seeking the release of the luxury car, bearing the registration number AS01 EW 7879, and the keys to the flat belonging to Dr. Sangeeta Datta.
The relatives submitted the application seeking the keys to the flat citing that several valuable items including gold, diamonds, documents, ornamented fish and turtles are inside the flat located in Paltan Bazar.
The court directed the police to hand over the car and flat keys to the relative if it were no longer necessary for further investigation into the child abuse case.
Meanwhile, the court asked the relatives to pay an amount of Rs. 50 lakhs as a deposit to the court.
Notably, the car and flat keys belonging to Dr. Sangeeta Datta was seized by the police following her arrest in child abuse case for investigation into the matter.