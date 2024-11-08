Court Grants Bail to 14 Accused in APSC Scam

A total of 14 individuals accused in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam were granted bail on Friday, sources said.
As per sources, a special judge's court granted bail to the 14 accused whose names were independently included in the charge sheet.
According to information received, all 14 accused are Nandini Kakoti, Rituraj Doley, Nilanjal Gogoi, Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, Dhiraj Kumar Jain, Swaroop Bhattacharya, Bikash Sarma, Chakradhar Deka, Bichitra Gopal Nath, Jagdish Brahma, Faruk Ahmed, Aniljyoti Das, Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, and Hitesh Majumdar.
All the accused appeared before the special judge’s court today for the proceedings.
Recently, two public service officers approached the Gauhati High Court seeking the quashing of department proceedings against them over alleged irregularities. APS officers Ashima Kalita and Rituraj Doley approached the court and sought relief in the matter. Taking up their plea urgently, the court directed that no action would be taken against them until the next hearing and posted the matter for November 14. Additionally, the high court also directed the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the case.