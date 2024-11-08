Court Grants Bail to 14 Accused in APSC Scam

Recently, two public service officers approached the Gauhati High Court seeking the quashing of department proceedings against them over alleged irregularities. APS officers Ashima Kalita and Rituraj Doley approached the court and sought relief in the matter. Taking up their plea urgently, the court directed that no action would be taken against them until the next hearing and posted the matter for November 14. Additionally, the high court also directed the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the case.