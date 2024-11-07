Gauhati HC Relief To 2 APSC Scam Accused Officers Against Internal Probe

Two public service officers in Assam approached the Gauhati High Court seeking the quashing of department proceedings against them over alleged irregularities, as per reports on Wednesday.
APS officers Ashima Kalita and Rituraj Doley approached the court and sought relief in the matter. Taking up their plea urgently, the court directed that no action would be taken against them until the next hearing and posted the matter for November 14.
Additionally, the high court also directed the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the case.
Earlier, a special judge's court had accused the two gazetted officers in the matter after the investigating police did not take their names in the chargesheet. The court had observed that the police did not properly investigate their involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam case.
Notably, the two officer — Ashima Kalita and Rituraj Doley — are yet to be suspended. Prior to this, two other officers had approached the court with similar requests. Associate Recruitment Officer Rakesh Das and APS officer Rumir Timungpi had approached the high court seeking relief. The court is now expected to hear both the cases jointly.