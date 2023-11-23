Court Grants Bail to 4 Arrested in 2019 Human Sacrifice Case Near Kamakhya Temple

The additional district and sessions judge granted bail to four arrested accused in the sensational murder incident in Guwahati's Joy Durga temple in the year 2019.
The four accused that were granted bail were identified as Pradeep Pathak (52), Mata Prasad Pandey (50), Suresh Paswan (56) and Bhaiyaram Maoriya (60).
As per a previous report, the aforementioned individuals were arrested for their involvement in the human sacrifice incident at Joy Durga Mandir in Nilachal Hills during Ambubachi Mela on June 19, 2019.
A total of nine accused were arrested by the city police last April 2023 in connection to the case, of which four were granted bail today.
Earlier, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah addressed a press conference highlighting in details about the human sacrifice incident.
Diganta Barah said, “The beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in the staircase of Joy Durga Mandir on June 19. In this connection, a suo-moto case was registered under the Jalukbari Police Station and a detailed investigation was launched. On July 28, 2019, the son of the victim, Suresh Shaw hailing from Tatipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly reached the Jalukbari Police Station after he learnt about the news of the recovery of the headless body of the woman and, based on her apparels and other identification marks identified the victim as his mother Santi Shaw (64).”
The Guwahati CP said that according to Suresh, his mother had come to Kamakhya on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela in the same month and had been missing since then.
Barah further said that a special team of the police was constituted to investigate the incident.