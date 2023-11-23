Court Grants Bail to 4 Arrested in 2019 Human Sacrifice Case Near Kamakhya Temple

Diganta Barah said, “The beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in the staircase of Joy Durga Mandir on June 19. In this connection, a suo-moto case was registered under the Jalukbari Police Station and a detailed investigation was launched. On July 28, 2019, the son of the victim, Suresh Shaw hailing from Tatipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly reached the Jalukbari Police Station after he learnt about the news of the recovery of the headless body of the woman and, based on her apparels and other identification marks identified the victim as his mother Santi Shaw (64).”