Cow Head, Remains Dumped Near Cotton University in Guwahati on Eid

A disturbing incident on Eid-ul-Adha has triggered concern in Guwahati after a cow’s head, bones, and other remains were found dumped near a public dustbin on Cotton College Road. The act, allegedly done in the open, has shocked local residents and students of Cotton University.

Students residing in the SRB Hostel of Cotton University reportedly spotted the remains while returning from dinner late at night. The remains, including the cow’s head and internal organs, were openly discarded in the area, raising serious concerns about public sentiment and communal sensitivity.

Visuals of the scene have reportedly gone viral, and students have voiced outrage over the incident. While police are yet to issue an official statement, the act is suspected to be either a case of negligence or deliberate provocation.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with demands for an immediate investigation and strict action if found to be a deliberate act to disrupt communal harmony.

