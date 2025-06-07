Assam: Cow Slaughter on Eid Triggers Tension in Sribhumi’s Hindu Locality, 5 Arrested

A major controversy erupted in South Bhanga Mashli village under Sribhumi district on Friday after reports of cow slaughter on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in a Hindu-majority locality. The incident led to heightened tensions and prompted immediate police intervention.

Advertisment

According to sources, the village—located in Badarpur under the Sribhumi district—is predominantly inhabited by Hindus, with only three Muslim families residing in the area. On Eid morning, cow slaughter allegedly carried out by members of one of the Muslim families sparked outrage among the Hindu community, who expressed strong resentment over the act.

Upon being informed, Badarpur Police reached the location promptly and managed to bring the situation under control. Five individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the slaughter.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zihab Uddin, Giyas Uddin, Nazrul Islam, Fakhrul Islam, and Hussein Ahmed Barbhuiya. While the specific charges are yet to be confirmed, police said an investigation is ongoing to determine if the act breached local animal protection laws or was intended to incite tensions.

Police action helped defuse the tension, and the area has since remained peaceful under surveillance.

Also Read: Guwahati: Illegal Beef Cutting on Eid Sparks Tension in Fancy Bazar, Two Held