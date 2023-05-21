Cow Urine Not Fit For Human Consumption | Know Why

At a time when there have been widespread discussions on the various health benefits of cow urine in the nation, the All India People's Science Network (AIPSN), Assam has countered it saying that cow urine is unsuitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.
The organization has challenged the claim on the basis of a research by Dr. Bhoj Raj Singh and other three Ph.D scholars from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI).
This comes amid the two-day- ‘Gau-Vigyan’ National Conference by the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems under the IIT- Guwahati from May 21-22, 2023 at the IIT- Guwahati campus.
In a letter to the Director of IIT- Guwahati, AIPSN said, “A new concept has developed in few years on 'Cow science ' with a philosophy that Gaumata is universal and cow urine and the hump of Indian cows contain gold. Even during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, several organisations had advocated the use of cow urine as medicine to prevent coronavirus and also as a cure for cancer. But this claim has been contested by Dr. Bhoj Raj Singh and other three Ph.D scholars from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and they have shown that cow urine is not suitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria of at least 14 types with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, most commonly detected.”
AIPSN also highlighted how scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have proved that the cow acts as a carrier of leptospira (40.32%) which can cause high fever, headache, bleeding, muscle pain, chills, red eyes and vomiting are some symptoms. Without treatment, leptospirosis can lead to kidney and liver damage and even death, AIPSN stated in the letter.
“Several scientists have expressed worries that such pseudo-scientific approach would actually reduce the prestige of Indian achievements and prevent us from being proud of what we actually need to be proud of. As we know, IITs are set up in the country to impart world-class knowledge to the students, giving them platforms to present their ideas, exposing them to world-class training and hand-holding them as they chart new paths. Besides, scientists in these Institutes are engaged to develop innovative technology to solve national and international problems. Accordingly, IITs have not only carved out their place of pride at the national level but also earned accolades at the global levels,” the letter from the AIPSN reads.
AIPSN stressed that conference on ‘Gau-Vigyan’ is not the mandate of IITs. “There are many leading Agricultural and Veterinary Institutes in the country to organize such programmes on livestock science. We strongly feel that this programme is a misfit for such a prestigious Institute. We strongly support that a rational approach should be brought to the centre of academic activity and scientific research and the spread of irrationality and obscurantism, which has been on the rise of late, is stemmed for the nation’s good and harmony in the society. We therefore would like to register our strong protest against organising such an event at IIT Guwahati,” the letter reads further.