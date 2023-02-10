‘Cow Hug Day’ Appeal on Feb 14 Withdrawn by Animal Welfare Board

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has withdrawn the appeal urging cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

In a fresh notice, the AWBI Secretary S K Dutta said, “As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn.”

On February 6, the advisory body appealed to cow lovers across India to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day”. AWBI noted that the progress of western culture over time has undermined the Vedic traditions which are on the verge of extinction.