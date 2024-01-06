Crackdown on Drunken Driving: Assam Police Detain MLA's Son and Others

Following the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in drunken driving cases in the state, the Assam police are going to any length to apprehend those who are intoxicated and causing a nuisance on the road.
On Friday night, the state police detained former Assam Minister and Bihali MLA Ranjit Dutta’s son Deepjyoti Dutta from the Jorabat locality in a drunken driving case.
It has been reported that the MLA’s son has also misbehaved with Jorabat police in the mid-night hours under the influence of alcohol.
Along with Deepjyoti, the police also apprehended Kumar Rishab Das and Jumon Bora.
The police also seized one Toyota Fortuner car bearing registration number AS 32A 3333 from the spot.