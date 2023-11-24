Guwahati News

GMCH Students, Professors Engage In Drunken Brawl at Guwahati Bar

The police were informed and an investigation was initiated surrounding the brawl to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the altercation.
In a chaotic turn of events, a drunken brawl unfolded at a bar located in Guwahati's Christian Basti area on Thursday night, allegedly involving professors and students affiliated with the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). 

According to sources, MBBS students from Hostel No. 4 have been accused of igniting the brawl, which escalated quickly within a matter of minutes. 

The bar management also found themselves caught in the crossfire. Sources informed that several individuals were injured in the incident, encompassing not only the students and professors, but also the bar management. 

The reason behind the escalation is yet to be ascertained.

The police were informed soon after and an investigation was initiated surrounding the brawl to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the altercation.

