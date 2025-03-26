Cricket Fever Grips Guwahati! Traffic Curbs, Special Arrangements Set for Barsapara Showdown

As Guwahati prepares to witness high-voltage cricket action at Barsapara Stadium on March 26 and March 30, the city police have rolled out special traffic and security guidelines to ensure a smooth experience for fans.

According to the Commissioner of Police (Traffic Division), emergency service vehicles will be allowed to pass in front of the stadium, but commercial vehicles will be completely restricted from 2:00 PM to midnight on match days. To streamline movement, a one-way traffic system will be enforced from Birubari to Lal Ganesh.

Match-Day Guidelines for Spectators:

Entry & Security: Fans can access the stadium through six designated gates , while Gate No. 1 is strictly reserved for players' vehicles . Entry gates will open at 4:30 PM , so spectators are advised to arrive early.

Strict Restrictions: Only mobile phones and wallets will be allowed inside. No bags, power banks, or other items will be permitted .

Hard Copy of Ticket Mandatory: Digital tickets or soft copies will not be accepted—fans must carry a printed ticket for entry.

A Grand Spectacle Awaits!

With 34,000 roaring fans expected to fill the stadium, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is pulling out all the stops to enhance the match-day experience. Free drinking water will be available for spectators, ensuring hydration during the excitement. Fans can also indulge in a variety of delicious snacks at food stalls inside the venue.

To add to the electrifying atmosphere, a spectacular laser light show is planned, making this much more than just a cricket match—it’s a celebration of the sport!

Authorities urge all spectators to follow the guidelines to ensure a hassle-free and memorable experience. Guwahati, get ready for cricket fever!

