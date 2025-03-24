Traffic Curbs Imposed in Guwahati for IPL Matches on March 26 & 30

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, on March 26 and March 30, 2025, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a set of traffic regulations to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement. These measures aim to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and protect vulnerable road users, including children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals.

Restricted Movement of Commercial and Slow-Moving Vehicles

From 2 PM to midnight on both match days, the movement of all commercial goods-carrying and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on key roads, including G.S. Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, M.G. Road, A.T. Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari G.M.C. Road, and Kahilipara Road.

One-Way Traffic Regulations

A.K. Azad Road: One-way traffic will be enforced from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali from 3 PM onwards. No vehicles will be allowed in the opposite direction.

Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road): One-way movement will be implemented from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali from 3 PM onwards. Only vehicles with car passes will be allowed from Barsapara Tiniali, while entry from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Tiniali will be restricted.

Mora Bharalu Road: No vehicular movement will be allowed either from the ACA Stadium side or F.A. Road side.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path: Vehicles will be permitted from NH-27 up to Shyam Mandir, from where they will be diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road via Banabasu Road. No vehicles will be allowed from the ACA Stadium side.

Parking Restrictions and Arrangements

Parking will be strictly prohibited on both sides of Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lalganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road), and Ambari Tiniali to Champabati High School (A.K. Dev Road).

One-side parallel parking will be permitted from Champabati High School to Garchuk on A.K. Dev Road and from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College on Kanaklata Path.

Vehicles with drop-off passes must drop passengers at designated points (Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara Tiniali) and proceed to designated parking areas.

Vehicles with VIP car passes entering the stadium via Gate No. 1B will not be allowed to exit until the match concludes.

After the match, vehicles parked inside the stadium can proceed via Barsapara Tiniali towards Birubari or Lalganesh and via Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Garchuk or Fatasil Ambari.

Entry Points for Spectators

Six entry gates will be designated for spectators:

Gate No. 1A – Teams and PMOA (via A.K. Azad Road, Barsapara Tiniali).

Gate No. 1B – Car pass holders and commentators (via A.K. Azad Road, Barsapara Tiniali).

Gate No. 2 – General entry via Barsapara Road, Barsapara Tiniali.

Gate No. 3 – Entry via R.G. Baruah Path through Barsapara Tiniali.

Gate No. 4 – Access through Rolling Mill Road via Lalganesh Tiniali.

Gates No. 5 & 6 – Access via ISBT through Bhupen Hazarika Path.

Unhindered Movement for Emergency Vehicles

The traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency vehicles, including fire tenders, ambulances, life-saving drug transport, oxygen cylinder carriers, school buses, and residents.