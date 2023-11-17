Crime Branch Arrests Dispur Revenue Circle Employee on Forgery Charges

The Crime Branch arrested an employee of the Dispur Revenue Circle in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district for allegedly making forged documents, reports said on Friday.
As per sources, the arrested employee has been identified as a DTP operator named Dhrubajyoti Barman.
A case was reportedly lodged at the Crime Branch Cyber Cell against Barman. The Crime Branch officials had conducted massive operations in regard to the case 12/23 at the Dispur Revenue Circle earlier today.
Allegations were leveled against Barman for preparing forged documents for the online registration of land. The Crime Branch has also suspected a huge nexus involved in the land scam.
As per reports, the operations were conducted on the basis of allegations leveled by Papu Gogoi, the revenue officer of the Dispur Revenue Circle.